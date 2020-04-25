Damning report raises questions over staff training and children’s medication at Dundee nursery

A Dundee nursery has been given a damning report by a care watchdog which found “signficant concerns” on an unannounced visit.

Parkview Nursery got the lowest possible grading in all four of the areas it was assessed in by the Care Inspectorate.

Inspectors found that children’s medication was not properly marked or stored, kids were not able to go outdoors, and there were also concerns raised over staff’s recruitment and child protection training.

The private facility has now been given a number of improvements it has to make and will be subject to ongoing monitoring from the watchdog to ensure it is complying.

The Care Inspectorate looks at the quality of care and support, environment, staff, and management and leadership – in all four, the Dudhope Terrace service was graded as unsatisfactory.

After just one day of their visit in March, inspectors were prompted to issue a “serious concern letter” to management in relation to gaps in information on children’s health needs and allergies – inspectors did acknowledge this had been addressed upon their return.

The report stated: “Medication procedures were not in line with good practice guidance. Permissions and administration records were not clear therefore, we could not be confident medication was administered appropriately.

“Some medication was inappropriately stored, and suitably stored medication was not appropriately labelled.

Inspectors also found that staff had not undergone child protection training since starting in their posts, and there was “inconsistency” in their knowledge of their responsibilities in this area.

And the report also stated that the inspectors had “significant concerns” on the recruitment of staff, which they found to have fallen short of current guidelines and best practice.

Inspectors also found that children were not able to go outside.

“Children’s day at nursery was based on routine and tasks, which at times left children sitting longer than necessary within groups or in high chairs,” the report added.

“Children were not outdoors on the first two days of inspection, despite the nursery having facilities for free flow access to the outdoor area.”

In all the nursery was given five recommendations and 12 requirements, some of which it has already met.

Despite the level of concern among inspectors, the report did acknowledge that the children and parents they spoke to were pleased with the nursery and the staff there.

Councillor Georgia Cruickshank, education spokeswoman for the Labour group, said she was very concerned to learn of the care inspectorate report.

She said: “I would hope the nursery fully take on board the findings and the recommendations and strive to improve the situation at the nursery as quickly as possible.”

The nursery could not be reached for comment.