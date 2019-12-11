Damaged A90 flyover at St Madoes will partially reopen by the end of the week

A single lane of the St Madoes flyover is to be reopened by the end of this week.

The bridge over the A90 has been out of action for nearly six weeks after it was hit by a lorry carrying a crane on October 31.

The impact of the strike caused significant structural damage, with engineers determining it structurally unsafe for traffic to continue to use.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative said: “The reopening of the bridge one way will hopefully ease some of the issues experienced by the residents of Glencarse and St Madoes, however due to the safety implications it will not be possible to reopen the bridge fully until permanent repairs are made.

“The damage to the structure is substantial, with all of the six structural beams sustaining damage; with two severely damaged beneath the overbridge.

“This means there is no quick solution to repair the structure which will involve procuring specialist structural design and repair work.

“Our teams are arranging for safety barriers to be installed on the overbridge which will protect the damaged areas under the bridge deck and allow one side of the structure to reopen to motorists travelling from Glencarse to St Madoes.

“We’re continuing to work with Perth and Kinross Council to establish the safest solution whilst minimising disruption to road users, residents and businesses, and we thank them for their patience while we do everything possible to safely re-open the bridge as quickly as possible.”

Investigations and designs for the permanent repair of the structure are ongoing.