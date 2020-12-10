A pensioner is at her wit’s end as flooding in her garden damages her home – as she claims the company responsible have failed to do anything about it, despite her calls.

Phyllis Anderson, 79, who has arthritis in both her hips, says the ground outside her house on Dalmahoy Drive floods every time it rains, leaving her with a damp smell in her dining room.

Although Phyllis owns her own home, the ground outside belongs to Sanctuary and she says she has contacted them numerous times to let them know about the flooding.

She said: “Every time there is really heavy rain all the water builds up and builds up.

“On Saturday when it was really battering down it was getting worse and I am frightened it will come into my house soon.

© Supplied by Brian Wilson

“I have arthritis in both my hips and it is really playing up at the moment.

“Two sides of my home are surrounded in flood water and it is soaking and cracking all the bricks and underneath is all crumbling so I am beginning to get worried.

“It is a big problem and it has been going on for a few years so I am really fed up of it.

“You can smell the damp in the dining room as well because it is against the wall.

“It is like living in a pond.”

Phyllis has been in touch with Sanctuary regarding the issue numerous times but says the company either fails to come out to look at the issue, or doesn’t follow up on its promises.

She added: “Sanctuary say they will get in touch but they are never in a hurry to do anything and that really gets on my nerves.

“They will bring people up to have a look and they will say something needs to be done, but they never do it.

“Between this and my arthritis I am not very happy, it really gets me down at times.

“You can’t put cement down because it will just soak off again and we can’t air the bricks out until the ground gets sorted properly.

“It’s not my bit of ground to why should I do it, but if they don’t I suppose I will have to do it myself.”

‘A further inspection will take place’

Alex Kerr, operations manager for Sanctuary Scotland, said they are planning to visit Phyllis’ home again this week in a bid to solve the issue.

He said: “We are aware of this issue and understand the resident’s concerns.

“A further inspection will take place and we will make contact with the resident to let her know what action we are going to take.”