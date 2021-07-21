Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Dalgety Bay rescue: Teenager pulled to safety by member of the public

By Steven Rae
July 21, 2021, 11:15 am Updated: July 21, 2021, 11:25 am
A coastguard helicopter.
A coastguard helicopter.

A teenager has been rescued by a member of the public after getting into trouble in the water off the Fife coast.

Emergency services including a rescue helicopter were called to Dalgety Bay at around 7.50pm on Tuesday.

Witnesses say the teenager had been swimming with friends when she got into difficulty.

Locals have branded the actions of those who went to her aid “heroic”.

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said: “HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public just before 7.50pm last night, saying that a teenager was in difficulty in the water off Dalgety Bay.

Teenager helped to shore by member of public

“The teenager had been in the water with three friends in the water who had made their own way back to shore.

“Coastguard rescue teams from South Queensferry and Kinghorn, South Queensferry RNLI lifeboat, a local safety vessel, the coastguard helicopter from Prestwick, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were all sent.

“The teenager was recovered to the shore by a member of the public before being passed into the care of the ambulance service and taken to hospital.”

The ambulance service says it took the patient to hospital, but does not have details on her condition.

Inflatables warning after three kids in dinghy blown offshore at Fife beach