Dalgety Bay rescue: Teenager pulled to safety by member of the public

A teenager has been rescued by a member of the public after getting into trouble in the water off the Fife coast.

Emergency services including a rescue helicopter were called to Dalgety Bay at around 7.50pm on Tuesday.

Witnesses say the teenager had been swimming with friends when she got into difficulty.

Locals have branded the actions of those who went to her aid “heroic”.

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said: “HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public just before 7.50pm last night, saying that a teenager was in difficulty in the water off Dalgety Bay.

Teenager helped to shore by member of public

“The teenager had been in the water with three friends in the water who had made their own way back to shore.

“Coastguard rescue teams from South Queensferry and Kinghorn, South Queensferry RNLI lifeboat, a local safety vessel, the coastguard helicopter from Prestwick, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were all sent.

“The teenager was recovered to the shore by a member of the public before being passed into the care of the ambulance service and taken to hospital.”

The ambulance service says it took the patient to hospital, but does not have details on her condition.