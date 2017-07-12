A mum has said she was “terrified” when her daughter collapsed in a fast-food restaurant after sucking helium from a balloon.

Kelly Milne, 29, from Douglas, her daughter Daisy, 9, and 11-month-old son Colton had gone to McDonald’s in Mid Craigie along with other family members when the incident took place.

The care assistant says she wanted to warn other parents after the practical joke resulted in Daisy’s eyes rolling — leaving her unconscious for five minutes.

She said: “We had gone to McDonald’s as a family when the incident took place.

“Daisy had been keeping her little brother entertained and had begun sucking on a balloon and speaking in a high-pitched voice.”

Kelly said she turned round to place her order with the cashier when she heard a bang.

She added: “Daisy must have been standing with her back to the area where the sauces are placed and the next thing I heard was a bang.

“I looked round and she was slumped in the corner — she had collapsed.

“Her eyes were rolling and I was terrified — I screamed for my mum who had come with us.”

Kelly said “quick-thinking” McDonald’s first aid staff were on hand to help the St Pius RC Primary School pupil.

She said: “The balloon had been one that had been in the store and it had just been a practical joke — you see so many kids and even adults doing it. The staff took Daisy outside to get some fresh air — they dealt with it brilliantly.

“My mum kept talking to her while she was coming around — we got such a fright.

“Daisy has never had an episode like this before so we can only put it down to sucking the helium out of the balloon. She got a bit embarrassed by what happened.”

Kelly wants to warn other parents to be vigilant following the incident, which happened on Friday.

She said: “Most kids will be doing this to get a laugh about speaking with a high voice but when I saw Daisy’s face I was terrified. I’d like to thank the quick-thinking staff members for helping.”

A McDonald’s spokeswoman confirmed an incident occurred at the Longtown Road restaurant on Friday afternoon in which a young girl fainted.

She added: “Our restaurant team reacted quickly and calmly, offering first aid assistance and ensuring the customer was okay.

“We’re pleased to hear that Daisy was well enough to walk out of the restaurant with her mum and hope to welcome her back in store soon.”