Dairy owner Margaret Myles, who memorised the names of Broughty Ferry children, dies aged 89

Margaret Myles, who has died aged 89, drove tractors to help the war effort, learned the names of most Broughty Ferry children, and was one of the first from Dundee to visit its Palestinian twin town of Nablus.

Together with her late husband Grant, Margaret ran Long Lane Dairy, providing supplies to around 6,000 homes in Broughty Ferry and district until about 30 years ago.

In the 1960s and 1970s when families had milk token books for children, Margaret became a familiar figure in Broughty Ferry.

Her son David said: “My mother had to tear the tokens out of the books. She had something of a photographic memory and knew the names of a great many children, which led to many conversations with parents.”

Margaret was born at Skichenmuir Farm, Carmyllie. She began her education at Carmyllie Primary School and had a three-mile walk there and back each day from the age of four.

Like many rural children she left school at 13 in 1944 to work on the family farm to support the war effort.

“She would shoes horses, make rope, drive tractors and plough fields and, as she humorously recalled, would then have breakfast,” said David.

In 1952 she met her future husband Grant at a dance in Carnoustie and the couple married in at Carmyllie Parish Church in 1955.

Mr Myles of Westhaven, was an engineer and in 1962 the couple took over the dairy in Long Lane, Broughty Ferry, which was already established.

As milk buying habits changed, the business evolved and today, its successor, Long Lane Deliveries, has a large fleet of HGV refrigerated vehicles serving the Scottish food industry.

Long Lane Deliveries operates 110 vehicles from depots in Dundee and Bellshill.

After the dairy side of the business was sold in the early 1990s, the Party Time shop was opened on the premises, which supplies balloons and decorations for weddings, parties and special events.

Margaret, who was no stranger to hard work, worked at Party Time until a couple of years ago.

Prize winner

She was a keen golfer and occasional prize winner with Monifieth Ladies and bowled at Broughty Bowling Club into her 80s.

However, after her garden, which was often among those noted in the Broughty in Bloom competition, her great passion was bridge.

Margaret played several nights a week at clubs in Broughty Ferry and Monifieth, where her memory recall and mathematical brain came into their own.

David said: “Like many of her generation, my mother made the transition from a home with no electric or inside toilets through to being a dab at following her bridge scores on an iPad.

Palestine visit

Around 40 years ago, Margaret was one of the first from Dundee to visit the city’s twin town of Nablus and took tea with Mayor Bassam Shakaa, when she spent time staying with her son David, who was working in Gaza.

Margaret, who passed peacefully in her sleep, is survived by her sons David, Colin and James, her nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Until illness overcame her last year, Margaret would crawl about playing “chasies” with the youngsters and even sledging.

The family’s announcement can be read here.