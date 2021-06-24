Dad’s urgent appeal to help find missing teen from Glenrothes

A Glenrothes dad is appealing to anyone with information to help find his missing 15-year-old daughter Nakeisha Muir.

Nakeisha was last seen at Gilvenbank Park at around 3:30pm on Wednesday in the Pitcoudie area of Glenrothes.

The 15-year-old is said to have no phone or money with her.

Nakeisha father, James Muir, has asked his daughter to “come home or at least get in touch” so that her family knows she is safe and they can pick her up.

Description

Nakeisha is described by her father as around 5ft 8in tall with long brown hair and of heavy build.

She was last seen wearing a dark top with black leggings.

Her father, James, said online that he has been out all night trying to locate her.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 8.55pm on Wednesday June 23, regarding missing 15-year-old Nakeisha Muir.

Police are currently trying to trace Nakeisha and are appealing to anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 3534 of June 23.