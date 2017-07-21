A five-week search of a Glenrothes house has failed to uncover new leads in the three-year hunt for missing Allan Bryant Jr.

The news that police had ended the search of a home in Barnton Place and no further inquiries would be conducted as a result has left the missing man’s family “devastated”.

Allan Bryant Sr said: “Allan’s mum has cried ever since we got the news. We are still trying to let it sink in.”

Mr Bryant said he had, in the beginning, pinned his hopes on the search yielding some new clues about what happened to his son. “I just never thought it would come to this,” he said. “I just do not know where we go from here, we are very upset.”

However, he pledged the family would never stop searching for Allan Jr, adding: “The fight for Allan isn’t going to stop.”

Police confirmed that, after 33 days, the search of the end-terrace house appears to have been fruitless.

Detective Inspector Stuart Wilson, of the major investigation team, said: “Our search at Barnton Place has concluded and no further inquiries will be conducted as a result of this activity. The property has now been returned to the owners. The Bryant family have been informed of this development and our officers are continuing to engage with them.”

Officers were “committed” to find Allan and were continuing with the investigation into his disappearance, he added.

Mr Wilson said police believed someone in the Glenrothes area held information which would help the investigation and urged anyone to come forward “and give the Bryant family the answers they are desperately seeking”.

Allan Jr was 23 when he disappeared after a night out with friends on November 3 2013.