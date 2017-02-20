A Good Samaritan came to the aid of a Dundee man in a supermarket after he ran out of money.

Sammy Noble, 30, from Douglas, was out with six-year-old daughter Neave at Lidl in Dura Street.

Doing their weekly shop, Sammy realised the bill for his trolley-load of shopping had reached more than the £100 he had with him.

However, a woman “saved the day”, paying for the messages, as well as a treat for Neave.

Sammy, who says he wanted to publicly thank the woman for her kind actions, said: “I was just really shocked.

“I think loads of negativity floats around about Dundee, particularly on social media, so I wanted to highlight this.

“It was something really kind and generous.

“We don’t usually shop there but decided to try a change.

“I got to the conveyor belt and as the stuff was going through I realised it was going to total a bit more than I had, so I asked the checkout guy to tell me when it got to £100.

“In the end I had to leave one bag of messages, which was quite embarrassing.

“I paid and was packing my bags at the back of the shop when a woman tapped me on the shoulder and handed me a bag.

“It had everything I’d left behind in it. There must have been about £15 worth of stuff.

“She said: ‘Here you go son and here’s something for your bairn too’, then handed her a bag of sweets.

“Neave is a really shy lassie but I told her to say thanks. She was really chuffed.”

Sammy went home and told partner Kayleigh, who was equally surprised at the actions of the woman.

Kayleigh, who is a full-time mum to Neave and the couple’s other children — three-year-old Oscar, two-year-old Harleigh and 10-month-old Oliver —said: “I was just shocked.

“It made me really chuffed that someone would do that.

“I just thought it was so sweet for someone to do that for a stranger.

“There’s negative stuff said all the time about Dundee but this shows that there are folk out there who are willing to help each other out when they’re stuck like that.”