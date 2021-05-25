Dad thanks teens and driver who saved his son’s life after Perthshire bike crash

A Perthshire dad has thanked the children and passerby whose quick thinking saved his 14-year-old son’s life.

Jake Schamrel, a father-of-two from Aberfeldy, said the speedy actions of a group of teens and a helpful passerby were key to saving his son, Liam, after he suffered a bike crash and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Drifting in and out of consciousness

Liam was riding his bike on a track in Aberfeldy on Saturday May 15 when he misjudged a jump and crashed.

The teen broke his helmet and fractured his skull, causing him to slip in and out of consciousness.

His friends quickly called an air ambulance for Liam, and some stayed with him while two rode off to find his father, who lives just three miles from where the accident happened.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulace (SCAA) was soon sent to their location, however it was unable to find a safe landing area.

Luckily, nearby motorist Sean Menzies spotted the helicopter and directed it to a safe landing area, before taking the paramedics back up the road.

Life-savers

Relieved dad Jake said: “I truly believe the actions of all these people played a huge part in Liam’s recovery.

“The rest of his family and I are all so grateful and we have so many people to be grateful towards.

“Obviously I want to thank all of his friends that helped him, they’re all such quick-thing, grounded kids and they really helped him.

“Their names are Leo Gurung, Ben Harvey, Theo Beazley, Roddy Campbell, Elliot Davie and Rory Smith.

“They’re all around 14 and what they did is just amazing for someone of that age.

“I also want to thank the guy who came past as well, Sean Menzies I think his name is, for what he did.

“Also the NHS and air ambulance, they did amazingly.

“I never realised the air ambulance was a charity before, so I will be actively supporting them in their efforts from now on.”

Treatment and recovery

Liam was taken to the trauma unit at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he was put into a coma.

He spent just under a week in the hospital, returning home on Friday.

His dad added: “He does have nerve damage which effects the left side of his body but he’s doing really well, responding well.

“The doctors have said that he has a 60% to 80% chance of making a full recovery, which would be amazing obviously.

“We can’t say how grateful we are to everyone that helped, without them I don’t think he’d be on this road to recovery.”

Passerby

Twenty-year-old Sam said he was glad to be able to help by directing the air ambulance when he spotted it.

The 20-year-old said: “I’ve got bad health myself so I’ve had to be airlifted a couple of times and I know that when they land they don’t have access to the exact site and are always needing a lift, so I took them up.

“I’m really grateful I was there at the time and I’m glad I was able to just help someone out in any way.”