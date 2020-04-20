Dad thanks Ninewells staff as his partner gives birth during ‘surreal’ lockdown

A father has thanked the “amazing” efforts of staff at Ninewells Hospital after his partner gave birth during the coronavirus crisis.

Euan Wishart and his partner Lisa Murphy welcomed baby boy Charlie earlier this month.

The tot was born on April 5, his mum’s 35th birthday, weighing 9lb 2oz.

The 38-year-old, from Blackford in Perth and Kinross, said the experience of being in the hospital during the pandemic was “surreal” but adds that Charlie is “absolutely brilliant”.

“It has been quite an anxious time,” Euan said.

“We were concerned about going into the hospital, aware that there were patients in Ninewells that had coronavirus. We were also concerned about whether I was going to be allowed in.

“When we went in for the birth it was like a ghost town, very bizarre, the corridors were pretty much empty.”

© Supplied

Euan added that although the wider family, including grandparents, have not been able to meet Charlie in person yet, the family have been keeping in touch via video calls.

And during checkups in the days before the birth, Euan waited in the car whilst Lisa was at her appointment. He was allowed in the hospital for the birth and to spend time with Charlie briefly afterwards.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming. He is absolutely brilliant, as good as gold. He sleeps well, eats well. It’s good to be home.

“We are all home safe and getting some good quality family time.”

© Supplied

Euan paid tribute to the staff for their hard work as well as taking care of his wife on her birthday and bringing her some flowers.

He said: “The midwife that helped deliver Charlie, when she finished her shift she went and got flowers for Lisa because it was her birthday, which was a great touch.

“With everything that they are going through, and the hours that they are working, to go and do something like that for a patient was really classy I thought.

“Lisa was really surprised, it was an unexpected gesture.

“They midwifes were absolutely brilliant. I think they are doing an incredible job at the moment, as they always do. The fact that they are being so professional, caring and understanding of people’s situations is absolutely incredible.

“We had a wee gift ready for them, but you don’t expect a gift from the midwife.”

Justine Craig, Associate Midwife Director said: “I would like to congratulate Lisa and Euan on the birth of their baby boy, Charlie. I am delighted that they had such a positive experience and would like to thank them for their lovely feedback which I will share with the team.

“Wishing Lisa and Euan the very best for their family and a belated happy birthday to Lisa.”