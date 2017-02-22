A Dundee man said he managed to get his kids out of his car “just in time” after the vehicle caught fire.

Roddy Balfour, 31, from Stobswell, said the car became engulfed in flames within minutes after an apparent electrical fault as it sat on the street.

His vehicle failed to start and smoke then began pouring through the air vents.

Roddy was on the morning school run and was about to drop his kids — Brodie, 6, Paige, 8, and Jay, 10, at St Luke’s and St Matthew’s RC Primary School — when the incident happened on Morgan Street.

The taxi driver said he thought a timing belt had snapped but was “stunned” when he opened the bonnet of his Audi A3 to be met with flames.

He said: “When I got into the vehicle I turned the ignition over two or three times and nothing was happening.

“I put the blowers on and black smoke was coming through.

“I immediately got the kids out of the car and to safety.

“My first thought was a belt had snapped but when I opened the bonnet I saw the flames directly under the fuse box — it was scary stuff.”

Mr Balfour contacted the emergency services and ran back into his home to try to get water to tackle the blaze.

He said: “Within a matter of minutes the smoke was going up Morgan Street.

“The flames were over the roof of the car I was stunned how quickly it escalated.

“The heat of the flames made the bonnet close, and when the firies arrived they had to use a crowbar to prise it open as it had melted shut.

“The police were on the scene and officers cordoned off a section of Morgan Street, near Park Avenue.

“Firefighters took about 30 minutes to get the situation under control.”

Mr Balfour said he was “relieved” no one was injured and praised the emergency services.

He added: “I’m just relieved no one was injured — we got out of the car just in time.

“Credit to the fire service and the police — they did brilliantly on the day.

“The kids were a bit scared with what had happened, the flames went up really quickly.

“I’ve been advised it was an electrical fault.

“I’d only had the car six months but the engine was melted from side to side as a result of the fire.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a number of calls after reports of a vehicle on fire in Morgan Street.

“One appliance attended from the Kingsway and crews used one hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.”