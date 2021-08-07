Dad takes the low road to Dundee in memory of his daughter

A bereaved dad and two friends walked the road and the miles to Dundee in memory of the daughter he lost to cystic fibrosis 10 years ago.

Paul Drummond, 51 undertook the 16 mile sponsored walk on Saturday from Arbroath Golf Club to his home in Craigie.

He was joined by close friends Colin Young and Annette Costello for the walk which took place two days after the 10th anniversary of the death of his daughter, Ashley Drummond.

Ashley died at just 20 years old in 2011, after a battle with cystic fibrosis.

She was born with the illness, but it was not discovered until she was two years old.

A JustGiving page has been created for the cause, with money raised going to Dundee’s adult and paediatric cystic fibrosis service.

So far the total raised by Paul and his friends stands at £4,500.

Overwhelmed

Paul said he was overwhelmed at the amount raised so far which he was keen to make sure went straight to the department at Ninewells.

He said: “I want to raise awareness about cystic fibrosis, as well as support the services Ashley benefitted from.

“She received first class treatment from paediatrics right up until she died.

“It’s difficult when patients are teenagers and going through treatment.

“When Ashley was having a difficult time, the nurses would do things like arrange to get her hair done.

“It’s personal things like that that make the difference.”

Funding boosted

Fundraising to date has been boosted by donations from Unite the union and the Logie Club.

He said: “This is a terrific amount and we are all very grateful.”

He added: “I am also very grateful to Colin and Annette. Earlier this year Colin ended up in HDU in Ninewells with Covid for a week and now suffers from lung damage.

“It’s amazing that he is still joining me on this sponsored walk in Ashley’s memory and for such a great cause.”

Three-time World Champion snooker player Mark Williams has also donated a signed snooker cue to auction off for the cause.

Cystic fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a condition that causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system.

This causes lung infections and problems with digesting food.

Donations to the fundraiser can be made here.