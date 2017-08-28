Dad says a ‘tragedy’ could occur near Dundee school due to bad parking

A Dundee man has warned that a “tragedy could occur” due to irresponsible parking near a primary school.

Robert Smith, who lives on Albert Road, in Broughty Ferry, said the problem had become worse since the new Eastern Primary School opened its doors in 2011, near to Grove Academy.

He said cars were parking on the road and pavement at the junction of Albert Road and Claypotts Road.

Robert, an engineer who has lived on the street for 29 years, said: “People need to take a bit of responsibility for their actions. Drivers are parking on the pavement, on both sides of the road and even driving along the pavements. Young children will see their parents and just run across the road to them.”

Robert, whose daughter Lauren attended the old Eastern Primary, said he has remonstrated personally with people parking illegally at the junction. He is now calling on Dundee City Council to deploy parking wardens at the site to deter irresponsible motorists.

He added: “Cars are struggling to see because of rows of vehicles so they are edging out.

“You have cars meeting each other in the middle of the street because both sides of the road are parked up. I asked the council about the matter and was told ‘there are problems at all schools in Dundee with parking’. That’s not really a good enough answer.

“There are children aged five and six and they will just run across the road without a second’s thought. The crossing patrol staff can’t see everyone across the road safely.

“What I really don’t want, and nobody wants, is a tragedy to occur before something is actually done about this.”

Conservative councillor Philip Scott, who serves the Broughty Ferry ward, said irresponsible parking at both Eastern and Barnhill primary schools was an “ongoing issue”.

He added: “People drive along and want to park as close to the door as possible, and it causes problems. I’d ask drivers to be as considerate as possible if they are dropping children off. I will certainly be keeping an eye on it, as I’m sure the other Ferry councillors are.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council said the safety of children was “paramount”.

She added: “Over the past few years we have been campaigning for drivers to act sensibly around schools and not cause danger to children. There are a number of traffic management measures in place at our schools to deter people from parking illegally.

“Each of our schools has a safer route map, which highlights parking zones that help cut congestion. There are also other alternatives, such as parking further away from school and encouraging children to walk the rest of the way, if you have to bring your car.

“The city council works with a range of partners, including Police Scotland, to constantly monitor the situation.

“The safety of pupils is paramount.”