The dad of a man who was stabbed in a Dundee pub says his son was “lucky” to survive the attack.

Sean O’Brien, 30, was stabbed in the stomach with a knife at the Cutty Sark pub in Mid Craigie on Sunday night.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital but has since been released.

Police said today they were still investigating the incident.

Joseph O’Brien, who lives in Perth, told the Tele that the outcome of the attack could have been much worse.

He said he received a call at about 10.30pm on Sunday to tell him that his son had been stabbed.

He said: “I was in my bed when I got a phone call from one of my kids saying Sean’s been stabbed.

“A guy had walked into the pub and a fight had broken out — and when it went outside someone hauled out a knife and stabbed him twice and that’s all I know just now.

“I went up to A&E on Sunday to make sure my son was all right and there were a few police and CID officers there to see if my son was OK.

“When I got in to speak to my son I asked him what happened and he just said that a fight had broken out in the pub.

“He said he’d been stabbed.

“My son was admitted on Sunday night but he got out yesterday and he’s back at work today as far as I’m aware.

“They were just checking him for internal bleeding yesterday but they let him go.

“He was a bit shaken and they are just waiting to find out more information.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said yesterday that officers were following “positive inquiries” in relation to the attack.

Several police units were at the scene on Sunday night, with a van remaining outside the venue yesterday.

It’s understood the pub was handed back to its owners on Monday afternoon, though the shutters remained down for most of the day.