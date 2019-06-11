Tuesday, June 11th 2019 Show Links
Dad pays tribute to ‘little angel’ daughter who died following incident in Brechin

June 11, 2019, 6:32 am Updated: June 11, 2019, 12:07 pm

The father of a woman who died during an incident in Brechin on Saturday has paid tribute to his daughter on social media.

Neomi Smith, 23, died in the Angus town on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man is due to appear in court today in Forfar charged with her murder.

Police in Swan Street in Brechin after the death.

In a video on Facebook, John Smith wrote: “Today I can confirm the tragic loss of my beautiful daughter Neomi.

“She was my life, my everything and my heart has been completely broken. To be taken from me at such a young age.

“Sweet dreams my little angel. Till we meet again.

“Miss you with all my heart, love you always. Dad xx”

For further tributes from Neomi’s friends, see today’s Evening Telegraphalso available online.

 

