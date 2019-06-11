Dad pays tribute to ‘little angel’ daughter who died following incident in Brechin

The father of a woman who died during an incident in Brechin on Saturday has paid tribute to his daughter on social media.

Neomi Smith, 23, died in the Angus town on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man is due to appear in court today in Forfar charged with her murder.

In a video on Facebook, John Smith wrote: “Today I can confirm the tragic loss of my beautiful daughter Neomi.

“She was my life, my everything and my heart has been completely broken. To be taken from me at such a young age.

“Sweet dreams my little angel. Till we meet again.

“Miss you with all my heart, love you always. Dad xx”

