Dad of missing Fife man says it ‘could be days’ before newly-discovered remains are identified

The dad of missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant said he is hopeful the human remains found in Fife are his son.

However, in an interview with the Tele, Alan Bryant senior said it could be a number of days before the family knows for sure if they belong to his son, who has been missing since 2013.

Police were this evening continuing to carry out an investigation following the grim discovery at the town’s Whitehill Industrial Estate.

Mr Bryant said: “We are hoping that this is Allan. The police have said they will keep me informed of developments over the next few days.

“We have been in this position before and it turned out not to be him.

“If this is Allan this time then we can begin to find peace and bury our son.

“This is a heartbreaking and distressing time for all my family – we do not know if this is our son Allan or not.”

Mr Bryant said the family were first notified by police on Sunday evening that remains had been found.

He said: “We are just drained now. We were up all night after they came round.

“We are going to let the police get on with their job. It’s a waiting game for us now.

“I think the remains could only be one of two people – another lad went missing at the same time as Allan so we are just waiting to hear.

“This site is only a mile from the house, it would be awful to think he had only been a mile away all this time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.20pm on Sunday September 27, police were called after unidentified human remains were found at an industrial estate on Whitehill Road in Glenrothes.

“Inquires are at an early stage.”

Allan Bryant disappeared after a night out on November 2 2013. He left home around 8.30pm to go to an engagement party at Leslie Golf Club.

His dad said his son was in a really happy mood when he left home. After the engagement party, Allan and some of his friends went to Styx Nightclub in Glenrothes.

The last sighting of Allan is on CCTV footage, showing him leaving the club at around 2am on November 3.

His family have campaigned tirelessly to try to find out what happened to their son, with Mr Bryant senior saying several times in the past that he believed he could have been murdered.