Dad Neil on devastating brain cancer diagnosis: ‘It was like putting a taser in my brain’

It began with mild headaches which became more severe as time passed.

The pain eventually became so bad that Neil Matheson began passing out, even collapsing while enjoying a family meal with wife Emoke and four-year-old daughter Isabelle.

Eventually an optician told the 35-year-old to attend Ninewells Hospital because they could see signs of a potentially serious illness.

It was after undergoing tests at the hospital in June 2018 that doctors told Neil he had a lesion on his brain, which they said was a symptom of grade four brain cancer.

He was initially given just a year to live.

“The emotions just throw you everywhere,” said Neil.

“When the doctor tells you you’ve got cancer, you’ve got to be able to rest and heal, which meant I couldn’t go home.

“When I go through my treatments I stay at my mother’s house so I can get my rest.

“When they told me I was going to die I was like: ‘What, you’re telling me I’m not going to see my daughter get married?’ It was very scary but a year later and I have been fighting it and not giving up.”

Neil, from Whitfield, said: “It started off with headaches in December 2017.

“I was working for DPD in their warehouse, I thought maybe it was from the stress of lifting.

“The headaches lasted for about a week. I thought they were migraines at first. They only went away when I went to sleep.

“At the end of the week I started feeling a pressure building up in my head. That’s when I started getting really painful headaches.

“It was like someone was taking a taser and putting it right in the middle of my brain. I didn’t have any awareness of brain cancer.”

The medical term for Neil’s condition is glioblastoma, for which there is no cure.

Despite this, he has continued to battle to survive and find a way to cope with his illness.

He said: “There is no cure – that scared the hell out of me.

“I try to deal with it, to be strong for my daughter.

“When you hear that and you’ve got a wife and a kid, you know you’ve got to fight.

“Once I was diagnosed they said they had to operate, the surgeon was aiming to take out 40% of the tumour, he managed to take out 100%. They said it was roughly the size of a small apple.

“After the surgery I lost all my muscle towards my left side, a lot of my muscle was just gone, my mouth was weak so I had to do exercises to build up the strength in my mouth. It’s pretty hard for me to smile these days.

“The chemo definitely takes it out of you. I’m always tired and always have aching muscles in my legs.

“The pain comes back as quick as it goes. A lot of this I definitely couldn’t have done without my wife’s help.”

Neil is on his fifth out of six cycles of chemotherapy, after which he will have another scan to decide on further treatment.

“Ninewells has been exceptional,” said Neil. “The one thing that gets me is how there is little awareness of brain cancer. When I was diagnosed it didn’t cross my mind it could be cancer.”

Fundraiser for family to make precious memories

An online fundraiser to help Neil enjoy whatever time he has left with his family has surpassed £25,000.

Neil launched the Gofundme page himself in February, setting a target of £20,000.

The money will be used to ensure Neil makes as many precious memories as possible with daughter Isabelle and wife Emoke.

Writing on the page, Neil said: “One of the biggest hardships for me to endure is the fear of not being there for my daughter’s future.

“I can’t work, or legally drive, and am subject to suffering a stroke at any time.

“I have no idea how long I have left, but I want to use the time I have to ensure my daughter has the best memories she can have with me.

“I have created this campaign as a plea to others to help me secure a small token towards my daughter’s future. This money could help me in many ways to do so.”

The money raised has already helped the family buy a new car, to help Neil travel to and from appointments as well as taking family days out.

Meanwhile, Neil believes his use of cannabis oil has also helped tackle his cancer – though he accepts it might not work for everyone.

“Since I have been using the oil my life has been flipped around.

“The oils are like the chemo, they might not help everyone but there is a chance they could help somebody. I just happen to be lucky to be one of those people they are helping.”

Neil’s claims come in the same week that Hampshire businessman George Gannon, 30, said cannabis oil helped reduce his 12 brain tumours by 95%.

To donate to Neil’s fundraiser visit gofundme.com/f/y6rzb-brain-cancer-awareness.