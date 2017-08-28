Dad who lost baby daughter to walk from Edinburgh to Dundee in aid of children’s hospital

A Dundee man is set to walk to the City of Discovery from Edinburgh in a bid to raise money for the charity that supported his family through the death of his baby daughter.

Eve Reilly was born with a severe form of epilepsy, called malignant migrating partial seizures of infancy.

The Menzieshill toddler died after batting bravely against the illness she was diagnosed with at just six weeks old.

Now Eve’s parents, Rebecca and Stephen Reilly have launched a fundraising campaign for the Archie Foundation, which helped them through the “traumatic” time.

Stephen, 30, is set to walk the 56 miles as part of the effort on September 16, which he hopes will net the charity £5,000.

Rebecca, 25, is pregnant and unable to accompany him on the jaunt.

Stephen said: “I always wanted to do something for the Archie Foundation and I was in work and asked to take part in a fundraiser.

“After that I came up with the idea. I’m hoping to raise £5,000 for them by doing the walk. As far as I know, I am the only person who has done something like this for them.

“I just keep thinking about what we went through and I would hate anyone else to go through that. We are happy to do anything that we can do to help and support them.”

The Reillys are also backing a campaign by Rachael Clarke — who lost Trey, who was stillborn in February last year — to purchase a cuddle cot in memory of her baby.

The 23-year-old has already raised funds for two cuddle cots, placed in local funeral directors’ premises.

Rachael said: “As a grieving parent I know how precious time can be, and I sadly didn’t have the time with my son and wouldn’t want anyone else to miss this opportunity.”

People who want to contribute to Stephen’s fundraiser can visit justgiving.com/fundraising/rebecca-reilly6.

People who want to help Rachael reach her target can visit gofundme.com/dundee-cuddle-cot.