Dad blasts Dundee park drug ‘dealers’ who showed kids powder and pills

Raging residents have hit out at drug dealers who targeted their kids in a city park. And they also criticised police in Dundee for failing to respond rapidly to calls from both the children and their parents.

John Cussick, 39, of Broomlee Road, blasted the two dealers who allegedly approached a group of boys playing football in Lochee Park.

He said: “It happened last Thursday just before 5pm when all the kids were playing in Lochee Park. These two guys, who the boys thought were in their late 20s or early 30s, wheeled them in by getting involved in a crossbar challenge.

“Then they showed the boys a bottle of gin and asked if they wanted to try it, then they showed them a bag of white powder which we believe was cocaine and another bag of pills which could have been ecstasy. What if one of the laddies had tried it? We could be looking at someone being killed.”

Mr Cussick, an insulation engineer, said: “We have still not made a statement to police.

“I have had a few phone messages, but nobody came out on the Thursday night when we called.

“We had a look for the guys but they were already away.”

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of the incident, and an appointment has been made to note full details.

“Due to operational demand, we cannot respond to every call immediately, but where this has not been possible we will make every effort to make relevant arrangements with anyone who wishes to report something to us as soon as is reasonably possible.”