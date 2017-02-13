‘Dad was a big family man – I’ll miss him’

Brandon Cameron today paid tribute to his dad Peter following his sudden death at the age of 39.

He said that his father’s death two weeks ago had come as a “massive shock” to the whole family.

Brandon said: “Dad lived on his own and I got a phone call one day to say that he was in hospital. I still don’t know what happened.

“He was just taken into hospital and he died there.

“It was such a shock – you never expect to get a phone call like that about your dad.

“I am still struggling to believe it.

“I’m just glad I was able to get up to the hospital and see him before he died.”

Brandon said that he will miss the “great relationship” he had with his dad.

He said: “We had a really good relationship – like most father and sons.

“I am really going to miss him.

“We would go to the football together and play snooker.

“Dad was just your everyday man.

“He liked going to the pub with his mates and stuff like that.

“He was a big family man and he had loads of mates too — he will be missed by a lot of people.”

Peter, who came from Douglas, had been employed a farm worker.

His funeral was held last Monday with family and friends in attendance at the service.