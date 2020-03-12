Dad appeals for driver to come forward after son hit by van in Craigie

The dad of a teenage boy hit by a van is appealing for the driver to come forward.

Darren Gray was en-route to his paper round yesterday morning when he was hit by a van on the Greendykes Road.

The teenager was at the top of the road, heading towards the shops on the Arbroath Road, when he saw the van and stepped out because but did not believe it was turning towards him, and was subsequently struck.

The driver stopped to make sure Darren was okay but then continued on their journey.

Jon Gray, Darren’s dad said: “He is alright, he has got a wee graze on his back, a swollen elbow, and sore shoulder.

“The driver did go out and see if he was alright but just drove off. Darren just being in shock said he was okay. He just had a wee bit of a fright.”

According to Darren the van was white and had three occupants.

Jon added: “He said he saw the van. He had his music on, he looked and he went across the road. He was really lucky. He just remembers a thud and landed two to three meters in front of the van.”

Darren managed to walk 15 minutes back to his house while his parents came home and then took him to Ninewells Hospital to be checked out.

Jon said Darren was kept in for observation for a few hours and had an X-ray for his elbow.

He added: “We were really worried. I know that it was possibly my sons fault because he was on his music and wasn’t paying attention. You need to report something like this.”

Jon is appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident, as well as the driver to get in touch with the police on 101.

Police said they have been made aware of the incident and will carry out follow-up inquiries in due course.