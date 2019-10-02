‘Dad always said he’d be teaching until his final day and he was’: Tributes paid to much-loved Broughty Ferry driving instructor

A driving instructor who helped four generations of families in Broughty Ferry get behind the wheel has died aged 78.

Bill Anderson, of Strome Terrace, who set up Broughty Ferry School of Motoring in 1967, died on Monday having been admitted to hospital two weeks earlier.

Bill had been taken in for bowel surgery but developed bronchitis and pneumonia which he was too weak to fight off.

© DC Thomson

He leaves behind his wife Norma, 78, two daughters Lorraine Kneebone, 52, and Lezley Cassidy, 49, and four grandchildren Nick, 26, Ross, 21, Jamie, 13, and Tamzyn, 13.

Lorraine said: “Dad was a friendly gentleman, he had a great sense of humour and got on with everyone.

“He loved his business. Other driving instructors used to say he was like a father figure to them, offering advice and happy to help everyone.

“He never forgot anyone, even people who he taught to drive 25 years ago, he would see them driving and wave to them.”

Messages of support flooded into the family after they made the announcement on social media.

One tribute said the streets of Broughty Ferry will not be the same without Bill driving about, and another said a part of the Ferry had died.

And there were others who said Bill had taught three, even four, generations of their family to drive.

Lezley said: “Everywhere we went we would bump into someone he knew, even on holidays abroad.

“He was very much a family man but he loved his work, he lived for it.

“He always said he would be teaching until his final day, and that’s what he did.

“He was teaching the day before he went into hospital.”

Bill had semi-retired recently due to his health but was determined not to give up teaching.

Even when he was in the hospital and his family had messaged his pupils to cancel lessons, he was messaging them to tell him he would be out of hospital and back to teaching again soon.

Norma said: “Bill had a ruptured oesophagus in 2000 but he fought back. A couple of years ago he was in hospital again with bad psoriasis but he fought that too.

“Lately he was not himself.

“He had bowel complications and went into hospital for surgery, which was successful, but he got bronchitis and pneumonia and he was too weak and too tired to fight this time.”

Lorraine said Bill used to describe himself as a “commando”, always saying he would get through whatever he faced, but he just wasn’t strong enough this time.

Norma added: “We’d like people to remember Bill as the friendly, happy gentleman that he was, who was always laughing and joking.

Thank you to everyone for all the messages and good wishes following my post yesterday about Dad's birthday and recent… Posted by Lorraine Kneebone on Monday, 30 September 2019

“He adored his grandchildren, loved dogs and enjoyed teaching greatly. He never forgot anyone.”

The family would like to thank everyone for their support, messages and touching abundance of flowers.

And they would like to extend a special thank you to all the surgeons, anaesthetists, intensive care staff and high dependency staff at Ninewells Hospital who looked after Bill.

The funeral will take place on October 16 at 1.30pm at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects is welcome.