Cyclists to saddle up for MS research with 200-mile bike ride across Tayside and Fife

Cyclists are to trace the letters MS in the Fife and Perthshire countryside as they raise money to help fight multiple sclerosis.

Richard Sanderson, whose sister was diagnosed with relapsing remitting MS 10 years ago, will lead riders on a 200-mile route round the region which, when viewed on a GPS tracking app, will form the letters.

The Big MS Ride will be held for the third year, setting out from St Andrews on May 11.

Cyclists from across the region are invited to join the peloton and raise money for MS Society Scotland.

Event organiser Richard said the first two cycles had been small, close-knit groups but he wants more people to become involved, either pedalling the whole journey or joining in for a section.

He said: “It’s all about raising awareness so the more the merrier and if people want to get some sponsorship as well, that’s an added bonus.”

Since his sister’s diagnosis, Richard has been eager to spread word about the condition and raise funds to help fight it.

He began cycling five years ago, commuting from St Andrews to Dundee on his bike, and has taken part in several long-distance events including the 85-mile Etape Caledonia.

MS Society Scotland director Morna Simpkins said: “We really appreciate everything Richard is doing to raise funds to help stop MS.

“It’s an amazing challenge and we wish him and all the other riders who take part the best of luck.”