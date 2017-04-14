A Tayside cyclist has been forced to fork out nearly £700 after his prized bike was stolen just weeks before he embarks on a bucket list challenge.

Paul Leonard, 47, a former president of Hawkhill Harriers, has been training since November to cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats — an ambition he’s wanted to cross off his list for several years.

He was also planning to raise funds from the challenge to help raise £1.1 million for an all-weather running track in Arbroath.

However, his preparations received a major setback when his specialised bike was stolen in Dundee.

He had left it locked in Baird Avenue at Dryburgh Industrial Estate on April 6 — but when he returned in the afternoon, it had been stolen.

The black Merida Crossway 40 was bought for £479 last year and had extra features added, taking the total value even higher.

Having already booked accommodation along the way from Land’s End to John O’Groats, Paul had no option but to fork out for a new bike for the journey.

However, he is still appealing for help from anyone who can help him retrieve his stolen cycle.

He said: “As you can imagine, I’m gutted at what’s happened.

“Cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats is on my bucket list and I am also doing it to raise funds for Arbroath and District Athletics Club which wants to build the town’s first all-weather running track.

“It was all to try to do something good for the community.

“It’s not just the theft but I’ve spent a lot of money booking accommodation for seven different stop-off points over the 10 days the cycle is expected to take.

“I’ve been in training since November and I needed a new bike right away.

“I paid £479 for the bike that was stolen and the new one I bought from Angus Bike Chain in Arbroath cost £520, but with all the extra bits it’s ended up costing me £670.”

The theft has been reported to the police but so far there have been no trace of the bike.

Paul said: “To be honest, I’m starting to think I’m not going to get the bike back.

“It’s caused so many problems but I have to say the cycling community has been absolutely fantastic with its support, spreading the appeal by word of mouth and on social media.

“Unfortunately, there have been no sightings of the bike since it was taken but the theft was recorded on CCTV which the police have.”

Paul added: “This setback is not going to stop me.

“Cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats will be very tough but I’m looking forward to setting off in July.

“I used to be a Hawkhill Harrier but I damaged my back in 2014 so I had to find another way to expend my physical energy. That’s how I got into cycling.”