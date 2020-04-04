Cyclists call for better facilities in Dundee after negative survey responses

Cyclists have called for an overhaul of biking facilities in the Dundee, following a survey that heavily criticised the current amenities.

A survey carried out by walking and cycling charity Sustrans revealed that two-thirds of those who took part wanted more facilities available.

Now Dundee Cycling Forum has called on the council to show “greater ambition” and transform the city’s biking offerings.

The Bike Life 2019 report was produced by Sustrans in partnership with the council, and asked Dundonians their view on how welcoming the city was to cyclists.

It also revealed that almost a third of people surveyed said they don’t cycle but would like to, with 77% stating space should be increased for people socialising, cycling and walking on their local high street.

Donald Baddon, the forum’s events planner, said: “The Bikelife 2019 Dundee report is positive in that it shows where we are and that there is a desire for more people to cycle and to build a strategic segregated cycle network, but Dundee must show greater ambition than the flood defences in Broughty Ferry.

“That doesn’t really help the majority of people in Dundee, they need cycling infrastructure in the city centre.

“You should be able to cycle to school, you should be able to cycle to college.

“Dundee City Council knows that if they want to get more people cycling they need to have infrastructure. The way you make it attractive is make people feel safe by putting in cycling infrastructure.”

He also argued that people should be able to access a main cycle route within 200 metres from their homes, with the report stating that currently only 12% of households are within 125 meters of Dundee’s 28 miles of traffic-free cycle routes.

The report also reveals that 59% of people think Dundee is a good place to cycle, but barriers to cycling do exist, with 39% of people concerned about safety.

Although the report shows there is a clear interest in cycling, members of Dundee Cycling Forum claim more needs to be done to make the area attractive for cyclists.

Dundee City Council was approached for comment.

