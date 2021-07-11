Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with van near Kinross

A cyclist has needed hospital treatment after colliding with a van on a country road near Kinross.

It followed an incident which occurred shortly after 1pm on Saturday, July 10 on the B9097.

Police and paramedics were alerted after reports of an accident involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

The injured female received medical attention at the scene before being transported by road to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.10pm on Saturday, July 10, police were called to a report of a female cyclist being struck by a van on the B9097 in Kinross.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.”