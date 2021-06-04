Cyclist taken to hospital after accident on busy Dundee road

Police Scotland closed off City Road this afternoon after a cyclist was found injured.

An area between Cleghorn Street and Baxter Street had been sealed off from just before 3pm, whilst officers conducted their inquires.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed a the cyclist has been taken to Ninewells Hospital.

‘It certainly looked serious’

Several officers were situated in the centre of the road as concerned bystanders look on.

One local said he was “stunned” to see what was going on as he was walking home.

He added: “There was quite a substantial area closed off near to the Queen Anne Bar right up to Cleghorn Street.

“I have no idea what has happened, but I saw the police in the middle of the road, they had a measuring tape out at one point.

“They were also looking at a push-bike that was situated within the cordon. I saw one woman with her head in her hands at the scene.

“Police were redirecting the traffic back towards Pitfour Street but it certainly looked serious.”

The road has recently reopened after being closed for nearly two hours.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were in attendance at City Road, Dundee, after a cyclist was found injured.

“Police and emergency services were called at around 2.20pm on Friday June 4. The cyclist has been taken to hospital and the road was closed for a time.”