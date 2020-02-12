Cyclist suffers head injury after crash on busy Dundee road, as police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist suffered a head injury in a road crash in Dundee.

The 36-year-old man suffered the head injury after apparently colliding with a wall near the Poundstretchers shop in Lochee Road around 4.50pm yesterday.

A police spokesman said: “A number of people were in the area around the time and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.”

It is understood the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2527 of February 11.