Cyclist struck in apparent ‘hit-and-run’ incident in Fife dies in hospital

A cyclist thought to have been struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fife has died.

Scott Walker, 43, died in hospital a day after he was found lying on the road between St Monans and Elie, on the east coast of the region.

Police continue to investigate the incident on Monday evening and are trying to trace a silver Vauxhall Astra which is believed to have been involved in a collision near Ardross cottages.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson from Fife CID said: “Our condolences and sympathies are with the family of Scott Walker and we are continuing to provide them with all the relevant support they require, while also conducting a thorough investigation to establish exactly how Scott came by his injuries.

“Our inquiries at the scene have indicated that at some point a Vauxhall Astra, we believe to be silver or partly silver in colour, has been involved in a collision.

“This could either be a hatchback or estate motor car or an Astra van. However, we do not know at this time if this is linked to the injuries Scott sustained, or if it this is a separate incident.

“We know from our initial CCTV inquiries that a number of vehicles were on the road travelling in both directions between St Monans and Elie between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Monday night.

“We are actively working to identify these vehicles and therefore ask any motorists or members of the public who were on or around the A917 on Monday evening to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We would also be very keen to speak to anyone who believes they may have any dash-cam footage of this area from Monday evening.

“Finally, I would appeal directly to the driver of any vehicle involved in this incident to come forward so that they can provide an explanation to us about what happened.”

If you have any info please call 101 and quote incident number 3910 of 8th July. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.