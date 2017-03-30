A cyclist suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a double-decker megabus on the A90, which had come from Dundee.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the northbound lane of the main road between the Bridge of Muchalls and Stonehaven.

The smash happened at around 8.25pm yesterday. Part of the road was closed off for several hours while police carried out investigations.

Today, the cyclist remained in a critical condition. The driver of the bus was uninjured.

Police received several reports of a man believed to be the cyclist on the A90 in the hours preceding the crash.

They appealed for anyone who may have seen the collision or seen a cyclist on the road before the incident to contact police as soon as possible.

Roads policing sergeant Steve Manson, who is leading the investigation into the circumstances, said: “Shortly after 3pm, police received a report of a man with a bicycle walking on the central reservation of the A90 near Stonehaven. Police attended and the man was given suitable advice.

“Shortly before 3.40pm, police received a further report of a man with a bicycle walking northbound on the A90 near Stonehaven, he was traced by police, taken to Stonehaven, where he advised that he would get a bus to Aberdeen.

“At around 7.40pm there were further reports to police of a man wearing dark clothing, cycling north on the A90 near Muchalls, Stonehaven. Police were unable to trace the cyclist at this time.

“Around 8.30pm, a report was received of a cyclist having been involved in a collision. Police and ambulance attended.

“I would urge anyone with information or who saw a cyclist on the A90 near Stonehaven wearing dark clothing and riding a dark-coloured pedal cycle, particularly near to the time of the collision or who saw a man matching this description pushing a bike to contact officers as soon as possible.”

A spokeswoman for megabus told the Evening Express: “Our immediate concerns are for the welfare of the person involved who was taken to hospital.

“Safety is our highest priority.

“We are assisting police with their inquiries into the incident as well as carrying out our own investigation into the circumstances.”