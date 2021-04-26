Cyclist rushed to Ninewells after crash on Newtyle to Auchterhouse road

A cyclist is in hospital after a crash in Angus on Sunday.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended on the B954 road, around halfway between Auchterhouse and Newtyle.

One vehicle and the cyclist were involved in the collision.

Police said today inquiries are ongoing into the incident, but no one has been charged in connection with the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on the B954 approximately halfway between Auchterhouse and Newtyle shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday April 25.

“The male cyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment following the incident.”