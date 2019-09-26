Cyclist rushed to Dundee’s Ninewells after Fife road accident involving van

A cyclist has been rushed to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital after an early morning crash today in Fife.

Police Scotland were called at 6.43am to the road traffic collision on the A913 Cupar to Newburgh road.

A van was also involved in the incident, police said.

A spokesman added: “The male cyclist has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and there are no further details on injuries at this time.

“The road has been closed at the Parbroath crossroads, Moonzie Junction and Lady Burn at Balgarvie Road, with drivers asked to avoid the area in the meantime.”