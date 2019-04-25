Cyclist left on crutches after being ‘pushed over’ by biker on Dundee road

A cyclist from the Hilltown has been left on crutches after he was allegedly pushed off his bike by a motorcyclist.

David Matthews had ventured out on his bicycle for only the second time this year when the incident happened on Emmock Road.

The 50-year-old said he had sustained a hairline fracture to his pelvis and cuts and bruises on his body during the incident on Sunday afternoon.

David said he had been passed by a group of three motorcyclists on scrambler-style bikes.

He said the first bike had been close to him before the second passed “even closer” at a speed of more than 30mph.

When the third bike approached David, he alleges the rider pulled up alongside him before pushing him over.

He said: “I must have been doing about 20mph on my bike.

“When the third rider came past I felt the guy’s hand – I assume it was his left hand because he came past me on the right.

“When I hit the road I smacked down on to it.

“My helmet did its job, but I had ringing in my ears and I was a bit woozy for a couple of minutes.

“Initially I didn’t think I was too badly injured – a few cuts and scrapes – but as time went on I was in more pain.

“It was a stupid thing for the motorcyclist to have done. I reckon they must have been going at 30mph when they came past me.”

David was taken to A&E at Ninewells where his injuries were scanned.

He added: “I went back to Ninewells Hospital on Monday morning to get the results.

“I have a hairline fracture at the lowest point of my pelvis.

“I’m on crutches at the moment and taking painkillers .

“It looks like I’ll be off my bike for a few months.

“A number of motorists stopped to make sure I was OK before the emergency services arrived.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We attended Emmock Road, near Balnuith Farm, Angus, at around 4pm on Sunday after a cyclist came off his bicycle and sustained head and back injuries.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured.”