Cyclist in critical condition after suspected ‘hit and run’ on Fife road

Police are investigating after a man was found seriously injured on a road in north-east Fife.

The incident, in which a male cyclist was found lying on the road, is believed to have taken place between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Monday on the A917 between Elie and St Monans.

The 43-year-old had sustained a significant head injury.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Road Policing Officers attended along with other divisional resources and the road was closed until 4am today.

Police have said that “while officers are keeping an open mind, inquiries are focusing on whether the man may have been struck by a vehicle, which then failed to stop.”

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson from Fife CID said: “The male cyclist has sustained serious head injuries and we are actively working to establish if a motorist was involved and did not stop after the incident took place.

“Given the time of day this occurred, it is unlikely any individual would be unaware if they had struck someone, as there would still have been plenty of light.

“I would ask any motorist involved to search their conscience and come forward as a matter of urgency to speak with us and explain the full circumstances of what happened.

“Specifically I am also looking to speak with the driver of a silver Vauxhall motor vehicle that we know sustained damage on the Elie to St Monans road near to Ardross Cottages.

“Likewise, any other motorists or members of the public who have any relevant information, including anyone with dash-cam footage who may have been travelling in this area of Fife yesterday evening, should also contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.