A cyclist was left injured today after a collision with a car on a busy Dundee road.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Arbroath Road, near the junction with Robertson Street at about 8.15am.

Police closed off neighbouring streets while paramedics tended to the man.

Traffic was reported to have been severely delayed with motorists being diverted up Kemback Street and Victoria Road.

Muhammad Ali who was working in the Best One papers shop and grocer at the scene of the incident said someone came into the shop and said that a man had come off his bike.

He added: “Police and ambulance arrived very quickly and attended to the man.

“It looked like he was taken into the back of the ambulance.

“I don’t really know anything else that happened but I hope the cyclist is ok.”

Police reopened the road just after 9am.