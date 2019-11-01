Cycling forum accuse Dundee City Council of ‘greenwashing’ its future transport plans

Dundee City Council has been accused of “greenwashing” its future transport plans by a local cycling forum, which says the authority is prioritising unaffordable electric cars over public transport and active travel.

In a deputation to the council’s city development committee, Dundee Cycling Forum member Russell Pepper said the council needed to make active travel its “number one priority” over and above the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

He attacked the council’s claim that it follows the Sustainable Travel Hierarchy and Place principle – an idea that cycling and walking are prioritised over cars – as “not true”.

Mr Pepper added: “The council needs to understand the importance of public transport – along with its own dependence on electric vehicles for green credits.

“These £30,000 electric vehicles are for the few. The council says it adheres to the Sustainable Travel Hierarchy and Place principle – this is simply not true. Dundee has been built with cars as its number one priority.”

The Cycling Forum’s outburst related to Dundee City Council’s official response to a Transport Scotland consultation on changes to the national transport strategy.

Mr Pepper said the council needed to move resources away from cars and towards cycling.

The last large-scale cycling project, Northern Links, fell at the first hurdle after sustainable transport body Sustrans refused to fund it due to a perceived lack of support.

Following the meeting Mr Pepper said: “Almost half of folk in Dundee don’t have a car and rely on public transport and walking – and cycling, if they dare.

“If the council had spent all the time they put into electric vehicles into cycling they would have got a lot done. It’s greenwashing, pure and simple.”

City development boss Robin Presswood insisted the council was “clearly, heavily committed to public transport and alternative and sustainable transport” – but said he would be happy to hear the forum’s concerns.

It emerged at the committee meeting that the council’s response had been submitted to Transport Scotland before it was ever presented to elected members for approval, prompting anger from elected members.

The consultation closed on October 23, five days before councillors were able to review the response as it was submitted.

Chief executive David Martin said such consultations were “often submitted with relatively short deadlines”. He added: “It’s not unusual in local government.”