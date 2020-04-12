Cycle path plans for seaside Broughty Ferry thoroughfare – compare the designs for yourself

The seaside path linking Broughty Ferry to Monifieth could undergo a transformation to make it more accessible to cyclists.

Revised artists impressions of the Broughty Ferry Active Travel project have been published online following early feedback.

The consultation programme, which launched in January this year, is seeking the public’s views on upgrading paths linking the seaside towns to encourage “active travel”.

The route would cover east from Castle Approach to South Union Street in Monifieth. Work is already underway to improve cycle paths to the west of Castle Approach.

At present, the architects of the plans – drawn up by Dundee and Angus councils, with the assistance of transport consultants Systra – are looking at two options.

One option would be to create “segregated” paths for pedestrians and cyclists, with walkers and pedallers each given their own paths.

The other potential course of action is to create a shared space path, similar to those on Riverside Drive, where pedestrians and cyclists use the same path.

Regardless of option, the proposals include docking stations for electric bikes, improved street lighting and improvements to footbridges to support a greater flow of traffic.

Ferry Liberal Democrat councillor Craig Duncan has encouraged all those with a view on the plans to ensure they have their say.

“In principle there are a lot of good ideas that will definitely shape the future of travel for some time to come,” he said.

“I would urge residents to take up the opportunity to shape the future – there’s a lot of people out on bikes at the moment so I would say the proposals are quite exciting and ambitious.

“I know not every aspect will please everyone – but that’s why this is the time to make your views known.”

The proposals can be viewed in full at broughtyferryactivetravel.com – with a newly updated feedback form expected to be published soon.

Feedback can also be sent by email to broughtyferry@systra.com.

The Tele has assembled comparisons of the plans and how they could look compared to the existing paths. Check them out below:

Broughty Ferry Esplanade: Now vs ‘segregated’ lanes

Broughty Ferry Esplanade: ‘Segregated’ vs ‘shared’ lanes