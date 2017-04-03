A continental-style cycle counter set to be placed in Broughty Ferry has been approved by Dundee City Council.

The “high-visiblity” cycle counter will be installed at the east end of the Douglas Terrace walkway along the waterfront and will provide a visual counter of the number of cyclists using the route.

A network of counters, inspired by those in countries such as Denmark, is being established across Scotland by sustainable transport charity Sustrans and Transport Scotland with the co-operation of local authorities. They gather data about cyclists that is used to plan new routes.

At present, Dundee and Aberdeen are the only cities in the country not to have a cycle counter, with Aberdeen’s set to be installed in the next few months.

Claire Daly, spokeswoman for Sustrans, said the idea behind cycle counters was to promote sustainable transport such as walking and cycling instead of driving.

“In general, cycle counters have been shown to be motivational for cyclists and provide data that assists planning for cycling infrastructure,” she said.

“The Scottish Government recently launched its refreshed Cycling Action Plan for Scotland, which has a vision for 10% of journeys to be made by bike.

“The proposed Broughty Ferry counter is located at an attractive focal point on a popular local cycle route, and is part of the national cycle network route NCN1 which runs from Dover to Shetland.

“The counters in other parts of Scotland have formed a great local landmark celebrating cycling and the project partners hope that this will be the case for Dundee.”

The plan for the cycling counter was first submitted to the council in January this year.