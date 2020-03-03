Cybercrime cases in Tayside rise by more than 50% in the last year

Cases of cybercrime across Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross have increased by 54% in the past year, a new FOI (Freedom of Information) request has revealed.

The new information, which comes from Police Scotland, has shown that 140 people across the three council areas fell victim to incidents of cybercrime in the 2018/2019 financial year, a huge jump from last years 91.

Sixty-six cases of cybercrime were recorded by police in Dundee alone, and cases in Perth doubled from 18 in 2017/2018 to 36 in 2018/2019.

Angus also experienced an increase in incidents of online crime, with the number of recorded cases jumping from 22 to 38.

Digital offences can come in many different forms, such as ransomware, which infects the computer and locks users out of their files until the pay a “ransom.”

Detective Chief Inspector Iain McPhail, of the police’s cybercrime unit, said: “The number of cybercrimes is ever increasing due to the volume of digital devices being used nationwide and the fact that cybercrime pervades many aspects of criminality.

“It is a priority for Police Scotland to keep people safe and we are committed to ensuring our communities are informed and empowered to utilise online technology safely as well as depriving those wishing to exploit technological vulnerabilities of the ability to do so across both public and business sectors.”

In January of this year, Dundee and Angus College fell victim to a “cyber attack” which caused the school to completely shut down for three days while staff and IT professionals scrambled to repair the damage.

The attack forced the 25,000 pupils at the school to manually reset their passwords and caused almost a week of disruption to the normal running of the school.

Dr Ethan Bayne, a lecturer in computer science at Abertay Univeristy, said: “Ensuring that your operating system updates are installed as soon as they’re available, and having an up-to-date anti-virus are important measures to have, but the best defence against online cybercrime is to not just rely on technology to keep you safe.”