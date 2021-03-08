Cyber attack forces Perth College to shut down campus

Perth College has closed down its campus following a cyber attack.

Hackers are believed to have targeted the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) on Sunday night.

The incident has caused widespread disruption to all 13 sites across its network of colleges and research institutions, including the Fair City campus.

Bosses said IT engineers were working to “isolate and minimise” the impact. The source of the attack is not known, but the university does not believe personal data has been affected.

A Perth College spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with an ongoing cyber incident affecting our key systems and are working hard to minimise disruption.

“Our campus is physically closed (Mon 8 March) unless students or staff have been directly informed otherwise. Our nursery is open.”

A UHI spokesman added: “We are currently working to isolate and minimise impact from this incident with assistance from external partners.

“We do not believe personal data has been affected.

“The source of the incident is not yet known.

“To help us minimise disruption caused by this incident, all college and research institution campuses will be physically closed to all students and staff on Monday.

“There may be some exceptions – especially for students at NAFC Marine Centre UHI, Moray College UHI, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig UHI, West Highland College UHI, Scottish Association for Marine Science UHI and Lews Castle College UHI – and therefore if students are still to attend, someone from the local campus will have let you know.

“All classes currently online because of the restrictions caused by Covid-19 will continue as normal wherever possible.”

The university has sites across Scotland, including in the Northern and Western Isles, Highlands, Moray and Argyll.