Tech Talk: Derek Uchman finds ways to cut your fuel bills

This time of year would be more tolerable if the cost of keeping cosy wasn’t so expensive. Today we look at three gadgets designed to cut your energy bills

EON Energy Saver PowerDown

£6.99

Keeping your gadgets on standby can be expensive. Some use 80% as much electricity as when they are on. The PowerDown is a nifty device which monitors the energy used by, say, your TV, and then knows when to switch it off completely. This is one of the cheapest gadgets we’ve ever reviewed, but it has the potential to save you a lot of cash.

Eco Cosy Therapy Belt

£34.99 (from Stressnomore.co.uk)

This has two uses – keeping you warm, and also providing pain relief. Emitting infrared heat, the Therapy Belt can be strapped across your back or stomach for warmth or to provide pain relief (including menstrual cramps) – all for a running cost of 70p a year. Annoyingly, the cable containing the control panel is so short, it can a bit of fiddly to use.

SpeedComfort

From £44.99

SpeedComfort is a set of three fans which clip to the bottom of your radiator, blowing the heat upwards, thus boosting warmth, and potentially cutting bills by up to 22%. We tried it in a room that was always a bit parky, and can vouch that it made a substantial difference. The SpeedComfort works, and works well. If you have a long radiator, it’s easy to daisy-chain several units.