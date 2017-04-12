SSPCA boss takes on role of mum to orphaned pine marten

A rare pine marten is being hand-reared by an animal charity after it was found orphaned at the side of a Tayside road.

The young mustelid is just three to four weeks old and was discovered in Perth at the beginning of April.

March and April is the time of year when pine martens usually give birth, with litters usually being between one and five.

The orphaned pine marten, who has since been named Marvel, is now being rehabilitated at the Scottish SPCA’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross.

Centre manager Colin Seddon described the process of bringing up Marvel without his mother.

He said: “Marvel is currently being hand reared by our Assistant Manager Jonny Appleyard. He has been taking his milk from a bottle and we will hopefully be able to wean him onto solid food in the next couple of weeks when his eyes open.

“Orphaned pine martens are quite often reared as a group but he’s the only one in our care at the moment. Like other mustelids they need play and interaction to develop natural behaviour. As he has not had any siblings to play with Jonny will have to assume that role and play with him several times a day to prevent him becoming too distressed and bored.

There has been an increase in the number pine martens being treated, the charity has said, with most of them being orphaned.

The animal is protected by law and are in the process of being reintroduced to the wild.

Colin added: “We’ve seen an increase in the number of pine martens we treat with most of them being orphans. If we get an adult into our care it is generally due to a traumatic injury and we will always release them back into the area they came from – unless persecution is likely. In this case we will find a more suitable location.

“Pine martens are very rare and protected by law. They are currently being introduced back into parts of the UK where they were once persecuted to extinction.

“Once Marvel is fully independent and behaving naturally he will be released at a specially chosen release site with the land owner’s permission.”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.