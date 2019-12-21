Cut-price tickets on sale for Dundee Hogmanay event

Bargain tickets for a Hogmanay party at Fat Sam’s have appeared on a Scottish deals and offers website.

Cut-price briefs for the It’s Happening party, featuring acts such as Kyle Falconer and Eddi Reader, went on sale on Itison on Friday.

Punters can save more than a quarter of the ticket price on both standard and VIP tickets, the latter of which includes a meal at the Italian Grill and an “exclusive VIP area” inside the club.

Those who have already paid full whack for tickets paid £36.40 for their standard ticket – with an additional £39.20 surplus for the VIP upgrade (total: £75.60).

But those buying tickets through Itison can get passes for either £27 or £55, the latter of which includes the VIP upgrade with a 27% saving.

In a post on social media, Itison said: “Why bother travelling to Edinburgh when this year’s Hogmanay in Dundee is so good?”

A handful of the bargain briefs have already been snapped up by thrifty revellers.

The It’s Happening party was meant to be the first open air New Year celebration held in the city for almost two decades – but the event was relocated to Fat Sam’s to avoid the risk of cancellation after licensing chiefs slapped organisers with conditions they had to satisfy before it could proceed.

A December 30 gig featuring Cool For Cats singers Squeeze was also canned following sluggish ticket sales.

Event spokeswoman Jill Gibson then told the Tele she had been confident in her event plan, accusing council officers of “moving the goalposts” as discussions took place.

She has promised the event will have the atmosphere of an outdoor event inside, amid an outcry from angry punters for refunds.

It is not the first time Itison has been used as a platform to sell cut-price tickets for events in Dundee.

Gig promoter the Liz Hobbs Group partnered with the Scottish discounter to sell heavily discounted tickets for acts such as Rita Ora and Craig David – angering fans who had already paid full price for concert passes.

Like the Dundee Hogmanay event, multiple purchases were permitted by the vendor in a bid to encourage large groups of people to buy in.

Ms Gibson was contacted for comment.