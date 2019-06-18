Customers welcome a ‘touch of glass’ as deliveries of bottled milk make a revival in Dundee

A Dundee business is thriving thanks to the revival in interest for milk delivered straight to your doorstep.

For many Dundonians the only way you had your milk was from a glass bottle which arrived first thing in the morning in the iconic glass bottles, however, with supermarkets lowering their prices milk delivery started to dwindle.

But now dairies are seeing a revival in popularity and are putting it down to the Blue Planet II effect.

Kerr’s Dairy has been serving the people of Dundee for more than 100 years and as Kelvin Kerr became the fourth generation of his family to run the business, he faced an uphill battle.

The supermarkets were undercutting on price, using milk as a loss leader.

Kelvin said: “My father and I used to run the dairy together, but it’s mostly me now.

“I’ve been at the helm for the past two years. To be honest, it has been a battle sometimes to keep the business going as supermarkets can always undercut us on price. They use milk as a loss leader to get people into their stores.”

But when the BBC’s Blue Planet II was on TV he saw a massive upswing in sales.

Kelvin said: “In early 2018 we were selling 750 pints a week in glass bottles. Just a year later it’s risen to between 4,000 and 5,000.

“For small dairies like us, one of the good things about milk becoming popular in glass bottles again is that the supermarkets can’t cope with the bottle returns. It gives us a real point of difference.

“Customers just love the fact that the glass bottles are recycled on average 20 times.

“We’ve had schools approach us to do case studies on the return to milk in glass. Through these projects the kids are actively being taught about the dangers of plastic. Then at home they start asking why their parents are still buying stuff in plastic.”

Kelvin is positive about the future as his business continues to grow as sales of other products, such as orange juice in glass bottles, are also enjoying a boom. He concludes: “Last year we were selling only 400 bottles of orange juice a week, now the figure is more than 1,500.

“We have been battling away for years to keep going but thanks to the simple glass bottle, that’s in the past.”