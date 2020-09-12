Customers of Groucho’s pay homage to city ‘institution’ as closure confirmed by family after five decades

Music fans have paid tribute to iconic record store Groucho’s after The Tele broke the news the shop has closed for good.

It marks a sad end to a difficult period for the shop after its owner Alastair “Breeks” Brodie died last year.

The long-term future of Groucho’s had been hanging in the balance in recent weeks after the premises closed due to Covid-19.

And after serving thousands of shoppers over the last five decades removal trucks were spotted outside the Nethergate store yesterday.

Customers took to social media to thank the store and its staff after sharing their own memories of crossing over the threshold.

Frances Thompson, was a regular customer in her teenage years in the 1990s.

She said: “I’m absolutely gutted that Groucho’s has gone forever.

“I used to go there five times a week in the 90s as a teenager and loved digging about and seeing what hidden gems I could find.

“It’s the end of an era, such a shame, a Dundee institution that’ll never be forgotten – going to miss it so much.”

Cally Harris who had also shopped in the premises added: “So many happy memories as a student digging around the albums.

“An iconic place in Dundee and will be sadly missed. A sad sign of the times and how the world is changing.”

The record shop is one of the city’s most well-known businesses and has been praised far and wide, including from legendary guitarist Johnny Marr, of The Smiths, who said it was one of his favourite places to visit.

Mr Brodie’s nephew, Chae Strathie, said his uncle would want to thank his “legions of loyal customers and staff”.

He added: “It’s a very sad time for the shop’s staff and customers and Breeks’s family and friends,” he said.

“To see all those records, CDs, DVDs, badges and T-shirts being emptied out of the shop is just heartbreaking.

“Groucho’s was Breeks, so to see the shop shutting its doors for good feels like losing him all over again. There will be lots of people shedding tears when they realise it’s the end of the road for this legendary shop.

“There are so many memories bound up in Groucho’s for so many people. Memories that stretch back more than 40 years for generations of music lovers.

“Dundee without Groucho’s just doesn’t seem right, but the city is lucky that it had the shop, and Breeks, for such a long time.

“I know if Breeks was here he’d want to thank his beloved staff from through the years – they were more like family to him – and the legions of loyal customers who made the shop what it was.”

The stores closure comes as fashion retailer, Zara also shut its door this week. It is understood that staff from the former Groucho’s premises are set to open a new venue on Union Street in the coming days.