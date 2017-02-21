A financial expert says millions of pounds in mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) remain unclaimed across Tayside.

Mike Begg, director at Beat the Banks, has recovered more than £17 million for residents so far — but believes locals could be in line for even more cash.

Beat the Banks — a PPI reclaims company based in Dundee — has been pursuing claims on behalf of residents all over the country.

Mike has spoken to the Tele about his concerns over how many people have not come forward in Tayside about possible PPI mis-selling.

He and his team are all ex-bank lending managers and between them have recovered £17,255,000 in gross compensation for Tayside customers who have been mis-sold PPI from as long ago as 1995.

But he thinks this figure could in reality be a lot higher — and has issued a renewed appeal for people to get in touch to find out more.

He said: “We have had lots of success but I still predict we’ve only spoken to about a third of people in Tayside who might be affected.

“Dundee is a city with a lot of deprivation and it’s often the case with PPI that it’s the people who can least afford to pay it who have been targeted most.

“I think there is still an awful lot more money to reclaim in the area but people either don’t know they can, think it’s too difficult or expensive.

“That’s what we’re here for. If you know your bank account and sort code, we can find out.”

PPI is the insurance sold alongside credit cards, loans and other finance agreements to ensure payments are made if the borrower is unable to make them due to sickness or unemployment.

But it became apparent in the mid-2000s that millions of people had been mis-sold the insurance, with some not even informed about it.

Mike, a former senior business manager at Clydesdale Bank, said he became disillusioned working in the industry and decided to “switch sides”. He has worked to reclaim more than £30m from banks since.

He said the average payment was about £2,000 although one person in Tayside received more than £200,000.