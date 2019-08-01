Customers, businesses and Dundee United pay tribute to Groucho’s owner after his death aged 65

Tributes have been flooding in for Groucho’s owner Alastair Brodie following his death.

Music fans, musicians and fellow business owners have all been raving about one of the city’s best known figures.

The businessman moved to Dundee in the 1970s from Edinburgh and immediately made the city his home.

A statement on Groucho’s Facebook page confirming Alastair, affectionately known as Breeks, had died was followed by many customer heralding the 65-year-old as a “local legend” and the “face of Groucho’s”.

Alastair (Breeks) Brodie, 1953-2019.It is with a very heavy heart and much sadness that we have to announce the passing… Posted by Groucho's Record Store on Wednesday, 31 July 2019

Matthew Marra, of fellow record store Assai Records, has also been full of praise for Breeks and admitted he was stunned to hear of his death.

The manager of Assai said: “I’ve got many memories of the store.

“I still remember buying my first Beatles record from there in my early teens while it was beside the Angus Hotel.

“Breeks had served me and I remember him telling me it was a good choice.

Everyone at Assai is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alastair "Breeks" Brodie, founder and owner of the… Posted by Assai Records on Wednesday, 31 July 2019

“Although we are different types of record stores, I would certainly say Breeks and the shop have been an inspiration to us.”

It was revealed earlier this year that Groucho’s would remain open following concerns that it could close after a change of landlord on the Nethergate site.

Matthew said he hoped the iconic store would carry on following Alastair’s death.

He added: “Alastair was very prominent on the local music scene and had his own record label, Dark Side Of The Haggis.”

Dundee-based DIY punk record label Make That A Take Records also paid their respects in a statement.

It said: “We at MTAT are very saddened to learn of the passing of Alastair Breeks Brodie, founder and proprietor of Groucho’s Record Store.

🚨RIP BREEKS🚨We at MTAT are very saddened to learn of the passing of Alastair “Breeks” Brodie, founder and proprietor… Posted by Make-That-A-Take Records on Wednesday, 31 July 2019

“A constant presence on the Dundee music scene, Breeks will be much missed by everyone involved in the musical community.

“Our thoughts and respects are with his family and friends at this time. Rest in power.”

Dundee United described Breeks as a passionate supporter who established the Tangerine Trading Post shops while supporting the Tannadice side.

Customers and former staff also passed on their condolences.

LJ Jack said: “So sad to hear this.

“Had a year working with Breeks and the Groucho’s crew and it was one of the happiest of my life.”

Gary Callon added: “Remember going to the shop quite far up the Perth Road as a young teenager when just getting into music, then as I got older I would pop in from time to time.

“It was always a pleasure to speak to Breeks.”