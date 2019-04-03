Customer arrested after ‘refusing to leave’ Dundee casino

Police Scotland were called to Grosvenor Casino at dawn on Tuesday after a customer refused to leave the premises.

Two police vehicles were spotted outside the casino on West Marketgait shortly after 6am.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed a 40-year-old man was later charged and released from custody following the incident.

One commuter who was making his way into work saw the police at the scene.

He said: “It must have been just before 7am that I walked past the casino. There was one police car right beside the crossing. A colleague said there were two police vehicles at the scene shortly after 6am which I was surprised about.”

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland arrested a 40-year-old man for failing to leave licensed premises at the G Casino around 6am on April 2. He was later charged and released from custody to be reported.”