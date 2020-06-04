Currys PC World opens in Dundee with order and collect service only

Currys PC World has opened in Dundee today, the company has announced.

The store at Kingsway Retail Park will operate a zero-contact order and collect service only.

Mark Allsop, chief operating officer at Dixons Carphone said the move followed a successful trial opening of 20 stores across the UK last month.

He said: “With a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment from our store colleagues, we are happy and confident that we’re providing both customers and colleagues a safe environment as we roll-out this service further.

“The drive-thru order and collect service is a zero-contact way customers can purchase items online and collect them from their chosen local store, with pickup availability ranging from an hour after purchase to the next day depending on stock.

“Once customers have placed an order, they will receive an email to say the item is ready to be collected safely.”

Over the last fortnight 20 stores handled 24,000 orders, mostly comprising small TVs, home audio, laptops, printers and scanners.

The company assured customers that safety continued to be its “highest priority”.

Mr Allsop added: “At the stores we have implemented social distancing and hygiene measures to ensure that colleagues feel comfortable in coming back to work and our customers feel safe to visit us.”